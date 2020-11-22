Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sidney Powell: 'Biblical' Lawsuit Coming, Accuses Ga. Gov. Kemp of Deal With Dominion

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Levying explosive claims of widespread voter fraud specifically tied to Dominion Voting Systems and potentially a pay-for-play scheme with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Newsmax TV vowed to deliver a "biblical" voter fraud case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like