Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey Says It's Time Trump 'Accept' He's Lost Election

Newsmax Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania's GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said Saturday that President Donald Trump should "accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Sen. Pat Toomey Calls On President Trump To Begin Transistion

Sen. Pat Toomey Calls On President Trump To Begin Transistion 00:39

 In a statement, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey called on President Trump to accept the results of the election and begin the transition to President-Elect Joe Biden.

