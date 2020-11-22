Pennsylvania Sen. Toomey Says It's Time Trump 'Accept' He's Lost Election
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Pennsylvania's GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said Saturday that President Donald Trump should "accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process.
