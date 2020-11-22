Rahm Emanuel, who opponents say conspired to cover up murder of Black teen, could be Biden's Cabinet pick
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Rahm Emanuel may be on the shortlist for President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, but the same issues that derailed his reelection for mayor of Chicago -- namely his record on social justice -- are likely to resurface again as Biden makes his final picks.
