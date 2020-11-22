Rahm Emanuel, who opponents say conspired to cover up murder of Black teen, could be Biden's Cabinet pick Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Rahm Emanuel may be on the shortlist for President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet, but the same issues that derailed his reelection for mayor of Chicago -- namely his record on social justice -- are likely to resurface again as Biden makes his final picks. 👓 View full article

