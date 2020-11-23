Global  
 

Newsmax Called It: Tony Blinken to Be Secretary of State

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Four days after Newsmax reported that Joe Biden was likely to name longtime confidant Tony Blinken as secretary of state by Thanksgiving, The New York Times reported Sunday night that Biden would shortly announce...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump

Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump 01:10

 Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump. Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. The state is expected to certify the results Friday morning. Once it does so, if the margin remains within 0.5%, the losing campaign can...

AZ Sec. of State getting threats, protesters seen at PHX home [Video]

AZ Sec. of State getting threats, protesters seen at PHX home

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has released a statement addressing what she says are ongoing threats of violence toward her family and her office, and new surveillance video shows protesters..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:57Published
Pa. Health Secretary Rachel Levine Strengths Mask Mandate, Requires Testing For Out-Of-State Travelers [Video]

Pa. Health Secretary Rachel Levine Strengths Mask Mandate, Requires Testing For Out-Of-State Travelers

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced targeted efforts to stem the surge of new coronavirus cases Tuesday. Among the new efforts aimed at slowing the spread, Dr. Levine issued..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:19Published
Florida’s secretary of state reporting no major malfunctions [Video]

Florida’s secretary of state reporting no major malfunctions

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee said state officials aren’t aware of any new efforts targeting Floridians.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:30Published