Biden to Nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN Ambassador
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Democrat Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Assistant Secretary of State Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, Axios has reported.The decision is in line with Biden's promise to name a diverse Cabinet. Thomas-Greenfield, who is Black, served as...
