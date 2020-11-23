Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden to Nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN Ambassador

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Democrat Joe Biden is expected to nominate former Assistant Secretary of State Linda Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the United Nations, Axios has reported.The decision is in line with Biden's promise to name a diverse Cabinet. Thomas-Greenfield, who is Black, served as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona [Video]

Presidential Transition: Biden Wins Arizona

Another swing state victory was called for President-elect Joe Biden late last night. It comes as the Department of Homeland Security declares the 2020 election the "most secure" in U.S. history. Yet,..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:55Published
Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Names Chief Of Staff

President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition by staffing his incoming administration. Meantime, President Donald Trump continues to refuse to acknowledge Biden's election victory and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published
Election 2020: President Trump Expected To Make 1st Public Appearance [Video]

Election 2020: President Trump Expected To Make 1st Public Appearance

President Trump is expected to make his first public appearance Wednesday since the election was called for Joe Biden. Trump remains strong in his refusal to concede, but Biden says his transition will..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden expected to announce Antony Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to high-level positions

 President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his Cabinet picks as early as Tuesday, with longtime aide Antony Blinken anticipated as his choice for...
CBS News

'A diplomatic powerhouse': Biden will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador, reports say

 Biden's nomination of Thomas-Greenfield would elevate a Black woman and career foreign service official to the high-profile position.
USATODAY.com

Biden taps longtime foreign policy officials for key positions

 President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet is coming into sharper focus as he gears up to announce key nominations this week. He has selected Tony Blinken to serve as...
CBS News