Carl Bernstein Outs 21 Republican Senators as Anti-Trump

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Journalist Carl Bernstein didn't hold back on Twitter when he outed 21 GOP senators who he says secretly have "extreme contempt" for President Donald Trump. Bernstein posted a series of tweets on Sunday night that named the lawmakers who have "repeatedly" made their disdain...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Watergate Reporter Names GOP Senators Against Trump

Watergate Reporter Names GOP Senators Against Trump 01:46

 Journalist Carl Bernstein revealed the identity of 21 Republican senators who have privately “expressed their disdain” for President Donald Trump.

GOP Senators Named By Bernstein Frantically Deny Being Anti-Trump in Private, Insist They Are Totally Behind Lame-Duck President

GOP Senators Named By Bernstein Frantically Deny Being Anti-Trump in Private, Insist They Are Totally Behind Lame-Duck President A number of the Republican senators reported by Carl Bernstein to have contempt for President Donald Trump in private are frantically denying the story.
Mediaite