Sen. Toomey: Trump Has Exhausted Strategies on Election

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has exhausted all "possibilities" for winning the election and should not try to "pressure, cajole, persuade" state legislators to "dismiss the will of their voters," Sen. Pat Toomey said Monday...
News video: Sen. Pat Toomey Calls On President Trump To Begin Transistion

Sen. Pat Toomey Calls On President Trump To Begin Transistion 00:39

 In a statement, Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey called on President Trump to accept the results of the election and begin the transition to President-Elect Joe Biden.

