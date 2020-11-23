Sen. Toomey: Trump Has Exhausted Strategies on Election

Sen. Pat Toomey Finally Acknowledges President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory



This comes after a federal judge threw out President Trump's latest bid to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

GOP Senators Turn On Trump



“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.” Sen. Mitt Romney condemned President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the election. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:26 Published 3 days ago