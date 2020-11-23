Nevada Will Undergo 3-Week 'Statewide Pause' as Virus Cases Climb
Monday, 23 November 2020 () The state of Nevada will be under a "statewide pause" for the next three weeks, Fox News reports. In an attempt to curb the number of rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced new coronavirus restrictions, including an enhanced mask mandate and capacity limits...
Gov. Sisolak has announced Nevada will start a 3-week statewide pause at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24. During the statewide pause, Gov. Sisolak says masks are mandatory at all times when around people not in your household.
New this morning, The city of North Las Vegas closing its city hall for two weeks. This after the governor asked everyone to stay home because COVID cases continue to rise across the state and here in..
