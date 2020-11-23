Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada Will Undergo 3-Week 'Statewide Pause' as Virus Cases Climb

Newsmax Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The state of Nevada will be under a "statewide pause" for the next three weeks, Fox News reports. In an attempt to curb the number of rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced new coronavirus restrictions, including an enhanced mask mandate and capacity limits...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nevada governor announces new restrictions

Nevada governor announces new restrictions 03:39

 Gov. Sisolak has announced Nevada will start a 3-week statewide pause at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 24. During the statewide pause, Gov. Sisolak says masks are mandatory at all times when around people not in your household.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide [Video]

COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide

COVID-19 cases continue to climb nationwide - including here in Nevada. Doctors are warning the months ahead will bring another wave of the deadly disease - and our state is certainly no exception.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
St. Luke's pauses elective surgeries due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations [Video]

St. Luke's pauses elective surgeries due to increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations

As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the state along with hospitalizations, St. Luke's is "forced" to pause some elective surgeries, the hospital system announced Thursday. As COVID-19 cases skyrocket..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:15Published
North Las Vegas City Hall asked to stay home [Video]

North Las Vegas City Hall asked to stay home

New this morning, The city of North Las Vegas closing its city hall for two weeks. This after the governor asked everyone to stay home because COVID cases continue to rise across the state and here in..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published