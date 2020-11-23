GOP Sen. Capito: Election Result Points to Biden Victory
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito on Monday said while some irregularities in the Nov. 3 presidential election have been found, there is no indication they were widespread enough to call into question Joe Biden's victory. In a statement, the West Virginia senator said...
On Sunday, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Pres. Donald Trump should begin the transition process to President-elect Joe Biden. "President Trump has had the opportunity to litigate his claims, and the courts have thus far found them without merit." Murkowski was one of the first Republican...