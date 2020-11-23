Global  
 

Biden Choses Alejandro Mayorkas As His Secretary Of Homeland Security

NPR Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, tapping the Cuban American to reverse President Trump's hard-line immigration policies.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council

President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council 00:49

 President-elect Joe Biden named former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State John Kerry to a role on his National Security Council Monday.

