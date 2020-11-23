Biden Choses Alejandro Mayorkas As His Secretary Of Homeland Security
Monday, 23 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to head the Department of Homeland Security, tapping the Cuban American to reverse President Trump's hard-line immigration policies.
The Department of Homeland Security says the election was the most secure ever, despite President Donald Trump's fraud claims. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama spoke exclusively to "60 Minutes"..
When it comes to his Cabinet, President Donald Trump has certainly lived up to his 'Celebrity Apprentice' catchphrase, 'You're fired.' Whether they left because they resigned or were fired, the list of..