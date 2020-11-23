Global  
 

Rep. Michael Waltz: Biden Cabinet picks represent 'headlong push' back to Obama-era foreign policy

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 November 2020
President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet choices indicate he will reprise the Obama administration's "disastrous" foreign policy, especially in the Middle East, Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned on Monday.
