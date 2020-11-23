Avril Haines Nominated As First Female Director Of National Intelligence

The Perfect Race Movie



The Perfect Race Movie (2019) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A female athlete at a small Christian college works hard to overcome long odds in trying to win a national title in the 800 meter run. "The.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:29 Published 2 days ago

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago