Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Avril Haines Nominated As First Female Director Of National Intelligence

NPR Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden's appointee was previously the deputy director of the CIA and the White House deputy national security advisor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines 01:29

 Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines . The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday. Mayorkas, who served as deputy Homeland Security secretary from 2013 to 2016. would be the first Latino — and immigrant — to run the Homeland...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Perfect Race Movie [Video]

The Perfect Race Movie

The Perfect Race Movie (2019) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A female athlete at a small Christian college works hard to overcome long odds in trying to win a national title in the 800 meter run. "The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:29Published
One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of National..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election [Video]

Feds Say Russia And Iran Have Interfered With The Presidential Election

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Wednesday both Iran and Russia have obtained US voter registration information in an effort to interfere in the election, including Iran posing as..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Pick to Lead Spy Agencies Played Key Role in Drone Strike Program Under Obama

 Progressives wonder whether Avril D. Haines, the president-elect’s pick for director of national intelligence, is bold enough. But she believes a good process...
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden names picks for secretary of State, Homeland Security chief, director of national intelligence

 Biden will nominate Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security and Avril Haines to be the director of national intelligence.
Upworthy