'Squad' members says Rahm Emanuel 'should not be considered' for any role in Biden administration

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security



John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published 1 week ago AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel



Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:29 Published 2 weeks ago Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force



Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago