'Squad' members says Rahm Emanuel 'should not be considered' for any role in Biden administration
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Members of the progressive "squad" are insisting that former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel not join the next administration in any capacity, including for a less visible role than what President-Elect Biden's team was originally considering.
