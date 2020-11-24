Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Squad' members says Rahm Emanuel 'should not be considered' for any role in Biden administration

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Members of the progressive "squad" are insisting that former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel not join the next administration in any capacity, including for a less visible role than what President-Elect Biden's team was originally considering.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks

Biden To Announce Cabinet Picks 00:33

 Washington (CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his transition team said on Sunday, forging ahead with plans for his administration as President Donald Trump continues to deny the legitimacy of Biden's win. "President-elect Biden will be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security [Video]

One Of Trump's Many Former Chiefs Of Staff Says Trump Is Harming National Security

John Kelly, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump has accused Trump of hurting national security in his refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. The Office of the Director of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel [Video]

AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel

Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force [Video]

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force

Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published