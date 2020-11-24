Global  
 

Sen. Feinstein Caves to Pressure, Steps Down as Top Judiciary Dem

Newsmax Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said Monday she will step down from her role as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, giving up the powerful spot after public criticism of her bipartisan outreach.
