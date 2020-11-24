Global  
 

Michigan Board Certifies State's Election For Joe Biden

NPR Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
NPR's David Greene talks to Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan about the certification of the state's election results, and what it means for President Trump and the Republican Party.
News video: Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results

Michigan Board of State Canvassers votes to certify election results

 The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted to certify election results for the entire state, solidifying Joe Biden's win and giving him the state's 16 electoral votes.

[NFA] President-elect Biden was formally given the go-ahead by a key federal agency to begin his transition to the White House, shortly after Michigan certified him as the state's winner. This report..

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on..

President Donald Trump's efforts to swing the election in his favor are even further away from success. Michigan's four-member Board of State Canvassers voted on Monday to formally certify the state's..

Michigan board votes to certify the state’s election results, dealing Trump another blow

 In the run-up to Monday’s meeting, President Trump made an extraordinary personal intervention in the state, seeking to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
JUST IN: Michigan Officially Certifies Biden as State’s Election Winner

 Michigan certified its 2020 presidential election results on Monday, confirming Joe Biden as the winner of the state.
Michigan canvassing board certifies election results for Biden - Business Insider

 Michigan is the third swing state to fully certify its election results, in the latest setback to Trump's strategy of delaying certification.
