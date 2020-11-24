More Than 2 Weeks After Election, Biden Transition Officially Moves Forward
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The head of the GSA on Monday authorized federal resources for the Biden transition, and for the first time allowed Biden's advisers to begin coordinating with the Trump administration.
(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN. The letter is the first step the...
After weeks of waiting, US President Donald Trump's administration has cleared the way for president-elect Joe Biden to transition to the White House, giving him... News24 Also reported by •Gothamist •CBS News •FOXNews.com
The US federal government has recognised Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the November 3 presidential election, formally starting the transition of... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Denver Post