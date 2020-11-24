Global  
 

More Than 2 Weeks After Election, Biden Transition Officially Moves Forward

NPR Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The head of the GSA on Monday authorized federal resources for the Biden transition, and for the first time allowed Biden's advisers to begin coordinating with the Trump administration.
News video: Biden Transition Can Formally Begin

 (CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent Monday afternoon and obtained by CNN. The letter is the first step the...

