Trump Expected to Attend Gettysburg GOP Hearing on Voter Fraud

Newsmax Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is expected to attend on Wednesday, along with his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a hearing being held by Pennsylvania Republicans in Gettysburg on allegations of fraud in the elections...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

