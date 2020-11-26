Global  
 

Pa. AG Rejects Fraud Hearing as 'Fake,' 'Devoid of Reality'

Newsmax Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
An election fraud hearing before Pennsylvania Republican lawmakers in Gettysburg on Wednesday did not sit well with the Democrat state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who rebuked it is a "fake" and "devoid of reality." Shapiro tweeted:"The sitting president's remarks today...
