Permit Denied: Trump Formally Stopped the Controversial Pebble Mine Project Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

The Trump administration ended a controversial planned Pebble mine project in Alaska on Wednesday, which dismayed the mining company's CEO.

Related news from verified sources Trump Administration Rejects Pebble Mine Project In Alaska In a major reversal, the Trump administration has denied a permit for the massive Pebble Mine project in Alaska. The Army Corps of Engineers said it was...

NPR 11 hours ago