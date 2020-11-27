Global  
 

Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries will start next week

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The comments come ahead of a Dec. 10 meeting where FDA regulators will review Pfizer and BioNTech's request for an emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine.
Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries to Begin Next Week

 President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after. Speaking to U.S. troops overseas via...
Newsmax