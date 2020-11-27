Milwaukee County Vote Recount Gives Biden Small Boost

Wochit Tech - Published 5 hours ago Video Credit:- Published How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring 00:35 President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them. Milwaukee County announced Friday that...