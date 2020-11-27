Global  
 

Milwaukee County Vote Recount Gives Biden Small Boost

Newsmax Friday, 27 November 2020
Milwaukee County completed its recount of presidential ballots Friday, finding only small changes in vote totals for one of the two Wisconsin counties recounting ballots, but President Donald Trump's attorneys appear ready for a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring

How Trump's Demand That Wisconsin Counties Do A Recount Is Backfiring 00:35

 President Donald Trump's campaign spent $3 million on a recount that has already backfired spectacularly. According to Business Insider, the outcome of the general election's recount in one Wisconsin county was that Trump actually lost votes--not gained them. Milwaukee County announced Friday that...

