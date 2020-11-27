Milwaukee County Vote Recount Gives Biden Small Boost
Friday, 27 November 2020 () Milwaukee County completed its recount of presidential ballots Friday, finding only small changes in vote totals for one of the two Wisconsin counties recounting ballots, but President Donald Trump's attorneys appear ready for a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of...
