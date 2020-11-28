Biden Considering Cindy McCain for UK Ambassador Role
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden is eyeing Cindy McCain as a potential U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, according to multiple sources."It's hers if she wants it," a source told The Times of London about McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain.
