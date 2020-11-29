Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Legislatures, Feds Important in Trump Case Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As the fight for President Donald Trump's election moves in the federal court, "our chances of winning increase," and state legislatures will also come into play, political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax TV Saturday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

