Dick Morris to Newsmax TV: Legislatures, Feds Important in Trump Case
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
As the fight for President Donald Trump's election moves in the federal court, "our chances of winning increase," and state legislatures will also come into play, political strategist and author Dick Morris told Newsmax TV Saturday.
