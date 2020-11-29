Iran’s President Rouhani Vows to Avenge Assassination of Top Nuclear Scientist, Accuses Israel of the Attack

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the assassination of a top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister...

How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of its top nuclear scientist? The chief-of-staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammed Bagheri, vowed “severe revenge” on whoever was behind the assassination of the country's top...

WorldNews 2 days ago



