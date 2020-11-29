Global  
 

Carter Page hopes for 'real justice' after filing lawsuit against DOJ, FBI, Comey

FOXNews.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
In his first interview since filing a $75 million lawsuit against the Justice Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and former FBI Director James Comey, Carter Page, a former Trump aide surveilled by the FBI during the Russia probe, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday that he's “hoping for real justice.”
