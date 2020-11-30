Global  
 

Biden Considering Rahm Emanuel for DOT Role, Angering Progressives

Newsmax Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is under consideration to lead the department of transportation, reports Axios.Joe Biden has started naming Cabinet picks as states continue to certify results from the 2020 presidential election.
