Maryland Gov. Hogan endorses Loeffler and Perdue in high-stakes Georgia runoffs

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan officially endorsed Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia on Monday morning, an indication of the level of urgency in all corners of the Republican Party for a GOP-controlled Senate to check the Biden administration. 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Gov. Larry Hogan Calls On Georgians To Vote For David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler In Senate Runoff Races

Gov. Larry Hogan Calls On Georgians To Vote For David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler In Senate Runoff Races 00:25

 Republican Gov. Larry Hogan called for Georgians to vote for the two Republican candidates in the Senate run-off elections in an op-ed published in the Washington Examiner on Monday.

