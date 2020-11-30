Maryland Gov. Hogan endorses Loeffler and Perdue in high-stakes Georgia runoffs
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan officially endorsed Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia on Monday morning, an indication of the level of urgency in all corners of the Republican Party for a GOP-controlled Senate to check the Biden administration.
