Trump pushes false 2020 election claims as key states certify results
Monday, 30 November 2020 () President Trump is launching more false charges of ballot fraud in states where he lost. But now some in his party worry the president's attacks could cost them votes in Georgia, where two Republicans face a runoff that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Paula Reid reports.
President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox Business on Sunday.
In the interview he continued to make the claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election.
This is the latest instance of his refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump said he had asked his lawyers to file...
Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat.
According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely..
President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the..
President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord..
