Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump pushes false 2020 election claims as key states certify results

CBS News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
President Trump is launching more false charges of ballot fraud in states where he lost. But now some in his party worry the president's attacks could cost them votes in Georgia, where two Republicans face a runoff that will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Paula Reid reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Wanted To File One Massive Election Lawsuit

Trump Wanted To File One Massive Election Lawsuit 00:39

 President Donald Trump gave an interview to Fox Business on Sunday. In the interview he continued to make the claims of voter fraud in the 2020 Election. This is the latest instance of his refusal to accept his loss in the 2020 presidential election. Trump said he had asked his lawyers to file...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News [Video]

The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News

Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat. According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him [Video]

Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him

President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:34Published
Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden prepares key cabinet picks as Trump team cuts ties with attorney

 Biden tipped to pick Blinken for secretary of state as Trump persists with false election claims
Upworthy

Five factors that helped US democracy resist Trump's election onslaught

Five factors that helped US democracy resist Trump's election onslaught It is not clear yet whether US democracy “survived” the 2020 presidential election unscathed. If Donald Trump’s playbook of seeking to undermine a...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Arizona and Wisconsin Certify Biden’s Wins: ‘The System Is Strong’

 President Trump’s push to reverse the election results in key swing states fell short again as two states carried narrowly by Joe Biden formally signed off on...
NYTimes.com