Would a Trump 2024 announcement freeze out GOP rivals?
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Trump’s flirtation with a third White House run would definitely put a damper on what was thought to be a wide open battle for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination. And it could potentially freeze out early moves by other Republicans with national aspirations.
Trump’s flirtation with a third White House run would definitely put a damper on what was thought to be a wide open battle for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination. And it could potentially freeze out early moves by other Republicans with national aspirations.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources