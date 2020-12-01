Global  
 

Trump Has Raised $150 Million Since Election

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has raked in at least $150 million in funding since the election took place last month after soliciting donations for an "Election Defense Fund," though the money may be used elsewhere...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him

Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him 00:34

 President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the FBI and the Department of Justice may have tried to steal the election from him. Business Insider...

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Appears To Ignore Trump Call [Video]

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Appears To Ignore Trump Call

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey appeared to ignore a call from President Donald Trump as he certified the state’s election results.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published
2020 Election and transition updates [Video]

2020 Election and transition updates

The latest on the results and transitioning after the 2020 Presidential Election.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:05Published
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:09Published

Trump raises at least $150M since election: reports

 President Trump has secured at least $150 million in funding since last month's election while encouraging voters to shell out donations...
Upworthy

Trump has raised at least $150 million to cover his bogus election challenges — but most of that money will go to financing Trump's future

 Some 75% of small-dollar donations are actually going into a new committee to fund the president's post-White House future.
Business Insider

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes

US election: Donald Trump spends $3 million in Wisconsin recount, gives Joe Biden 132 more votes Donald Trump spent about $3 million to get vote recounts in Wisconsin, only for the recounts to expand President-elect Joe Biden's lead over him.The recount in...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Upworthy