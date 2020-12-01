Georgia Lt. Gov. Blasts 'Alarming' Claims of Voter Fraud
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, told CNN on Tuesday that "the amount of misinformation" about the 2020 election coming from President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP is "alarming." When asked by host Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" whether election...
