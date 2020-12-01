Global  
 

Georgia Lt. Gov. Blasts 'Alarming' Claims of Voter Fraud

Newsmax Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, told CNN on Tuesday that "the amount of misinformation" about the 2020 election coming from President Donald Trump and other members of the GOP is "alarming." When asked by host Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" whether election...
News video: Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp 00:35

 President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord just weeks before two critical US Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

