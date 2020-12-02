Mueller gives rare interview, is not asked about special counsel work
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Former special counsel Robert Mueller gave a rare interview for an NBC podcast, but not once did the conversation turn to his investigation of Russian election interference and President Trump’s 2016 campaign.
