Mueller gives rare interview, is not asked about special counsel work

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Former special counsel Robert Mueller gave a rare interview for an NBC podcast, but not once did the conversation turn to his investigation of Russian election interference and President Trump’s 2016 campaign.
