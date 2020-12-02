Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump hints at 2024 presidential run in remarks at White House party

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
President Trump hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House, as he continues to fight the 2020 election results and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Trump Alludes to Possible 2024 Bid for the White House

Trump Alludes to Possible 2024 Bid for the White House 00:49

 The thought has definitely crossed President Trump’s mind for a possible 2024 bid for the White House. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Tiger King Is Allegedly in Talks With White House for Presidential Pardon [Video]

The Tiger King Is Allegedly in Talks With White House for Presidential Pardon

Has Joe Exotic’s plea for amnesty reached the White House? Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published
Justice Department investigating possible 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme [Video]

Justice Department investigating possible 'bribery-for-pardon' scheme

The Justice Department is examining a possible crime related to bribing the White House with money in exchange for a presidential pardon.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:36Published
DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme [Video]

DOJ probing presidential pardon bribery scheme

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court documents unsealed in federal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump floats potential 2024 presidential run at White House Christmas party

 "It's been an amazing four years," Trump said Tuesday. "We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years."
Business Insider

Trump hints at 2024 election bid at White House Christmas party

 President Donald Trump hinted at running for president again in 2024 as he hosted a holiday reception at the White House on Tuesday evening.
Belfast Telegraph