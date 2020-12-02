Trump hints at 2024 presidential run in remarks at White House party
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
President Trump hinted that he may launch a 2024 campaign to return to the White House, as he continues to fight the 2020 election results and refuses to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.
