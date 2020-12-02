Global  
 

Lamar Alexander Urges Senate Bipartisanship in Farewell Speech

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to work together for the good of the nation. His remarks came in a farewell address given on the Senate floor on Wednesday and were detailed in a report by The Hill. "Our country needs a United...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires

McConnell chokes up as Sen. Alexander retires 02:30

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and colleague Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN), who then gave a farewell speech on the Senate floor after 18 years of service.

