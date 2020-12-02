Global  
 

Sidney Powell's Dominion Quest in Georgia Gets Expedited Appeal

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell's attempt to force Georgia officials to allow a forensic examination of voting machines that she claims are central to a vast election fraud conspiracy will get an expedited review from the federal appeals court in Atlanta. Powell...
