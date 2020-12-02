Global  
 

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan decries election 'misinformation' coming 'from every single angle'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan defended his state's election process Wednesday and criticized what he described as "misinformation ... coming from every single angle."
