US Bans Cotton Imports From China Producer, Citing Xinjiang 'Slave Labor'
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on China's western region of Xinjiang on Wednesday, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. The U.S. Customs and Border...
