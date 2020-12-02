Global  
 

US Bans Cotton Imports From China Producer, Citing Xinjiang 'Slave Labor'

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on China's western region of Xinjiang on Wednesday, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. The U.S. Customs and Border...
