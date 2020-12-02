Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Post-election survey: 97% of conservative Christians backed Trump

Christian Post Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
A post-election survey reveals that President Donald Trump received nearly unanimous support from politically active conservative Christians in the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Offset Spent Election Day Delivering Free Food to Georgia Voters [Video]

Offset Spent Election Day Delivering Free Food to Georgia Voters

Offset Spent Election Day Delivering Free Food to Georgia Voters . Shortly after casting his own vote on Tuesday, the Migos member traveled to three different polling stations in the state to..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published