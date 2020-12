You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources COVID: Some Bay Area Hospitals Plan For Early Distribution Of Pfizer Vaccine



The Bay Area could be weeks away from receiving the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, with UCSF and Zuckerberg San Francisco General set to obtain an early allocation from Pfizer. Andria Borba.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:10 Published 1 week ago Several injured when fire breaks out at high-rise apartment building in San Francisco, California



A three-alarm fire broke out at a high-rise apartment complex in San Francisco, California, early morning Friday (November 20).According to a report, several people were injured due to this fire. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 2 weeks ago San Francisco Rejects Warriors Plan To Allow For Some Fans At Chase Center



With coronavirus cases rising, San Francisco city officials have rejected a plan that would allow for some fans back at the Chase Center for the upcoming season. Andria Borba reports. (11/18/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago