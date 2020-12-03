Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Is Sworn In As U.S. Senator
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Arizona's newest senator, Democrat Mark Kelly, was sworn in on Wednesday. He flipped the highly prized seat for Democrats last month. Kelly is filling out the remainder of John McCain's term.
On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona.
Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month.
Other senators-elect will have to wait until January to be sworn in for the new Congress.
CNN reports that Kelly is...