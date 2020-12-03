Global  
 

Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Is Sworn In As U.S. Senator

NPR Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Arizona's newest senator, Democrat Mark Kelly, was sworn in on Wednesday. He flipped the highly prized seat for Democrats last month. Kelly is filling out the remainder of John McCain's term.
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

