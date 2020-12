Loeffler vs. Warnock on health care: Where they stand Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and her Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock are pitching two very different futures for Georgians, and that extends to their health care plans. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like