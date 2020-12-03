Charlie Dent: Michael Flynn's Tweet on Martial Law an 'Outrage'
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () President Donald Trump and his allies are "taking a wrecking ball" to democratic institutions and the electoral process and ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn retweeting a call for martial law to be invoked in response to the November election is an "outrage," former...
Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily suspend the Constitution,' and have the military hold a new election. In his post, Flynn tagged...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in..