Charlie Dent: Michael Flynn's Tweet on Martial Law an 'Outrage'

Newsmax Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump and his allies are "taking a wrecking ball" to democratic institutions and the electoral process and ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn retweeting a call for martial law to be invoked in response to the November election is an "outrage," former...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law 00:47

 Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily suspend the Constitution,' and have the military hold a new election. In his post, Flynn tagged...

