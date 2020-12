Left trade unions block railway track in Bengal against Centre's new labour laws



The members of Left trade union blocked railway track at Belgharia station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. They are protesting against Centre's new labour and farm laws on November 26. A.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago

After severe criticism, Kerala Police Act amendment put on hold



Kerala government decided to put Kerala Police Act amendment on hold due to severe criticism. In a statement, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said that "with the announcement of the amendment,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago