Trump, RNC Raise $207.5 Million Since Election Day

Newsmax Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee have jointly raised $207.5 million since Election Day, the two organizations announced on Thursday. The money comes from Donald J. Trump for President, the RNC, the two joint committees, Trump...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day

Trump has raised $207 million since Election Day 01:40

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have raised $207.5 million since Election Day, according to a statement on Thursday, gathering donations to pay for challenges to Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 vote. Colette Luke has more.

