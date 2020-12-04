Trump Criticizes Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Ahead Of Runoff Elections
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp got his job in part by arguing he'd be President Trump's close ally. But Trump's anger over losing the election has soured their alliance ahead of two crucial Senate runoffs.
ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday, Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in ongoing investigations related to the 2020 General Election.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday. President-elect..