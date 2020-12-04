Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Criticizes Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Ahead Of Runoff Elections

NPR Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp got his job in part by arguing he'd be President Trump's close ally. But Trump's anger over losing the election has soured their alliance ahead of two crucial Senate runoffs.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WMGT - Published
News video: Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid

Gov. Kemp agrees to Raffensperger's request for GBI aid

 ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday, Governor Brian Kemp agreed to his request for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in ongoing investigations related to the 2020 General Election.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results [Video]

All 50 States Have Certified Election Results

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. West Virginia was the final state to certify presidential election results on Wednesday. President-elect..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward [Video]

President Trump Asks Sen. Ted Cruz To Argue Texas Election Lawsuit Should Supreme Court Move Forward

A spokesperson for Senator Ted Cruz-R TX confirmed to CBS 11 that President Trump asked Sen. Cruz on Tuesday night, Dec. 8, to argue the Texas General Election lawsuit should it move forward in the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published
President Trump Continues To Say Election Was Rigged [Video]

President Trump Continues To Say Election Was Rigged

As President Donald Trump continued to claim election was rigged, President-elect Joe Biden continued to make cabinet moves.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

President Trump travels to Georgia to campaign ahead of Senate runoff

 President Trump will host a rally Saturday in Georgia for the two Republican Senate candidates in the state's January runoff. His involvement on the campaign...
CBS News

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the...
WorldNews

Trump urges Georgia governor to call special session of state legislature

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to hold a special session of the state legislature over election resul
Hindu