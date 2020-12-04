Global  
 

When are the Georgia Senate debates?

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The Loeffler-Warnock debate will kick off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, after Jon Ossoff takes the stage at 5 p.m. by himself.
