Videos, virtual events and planned trips: Biden, Obama, Pence, Trump weigh in on Georgia runoffs
Friday, 4 December 2020 () President Trump, his predecessor and soon-to-be successor in the White House, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, are all weighing in on Georgia’s two Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, where the Republican majority in the chamber is up for grabs.
President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the upcoming elections.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..