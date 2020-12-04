Videos, virtual events and planned trips: Biden, Obama, Pence, Trump weigh in on Georgia runoffs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp



President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago Georgia Hand Count of Votes Affirms Biden’s Victory Over Trump



Georgia recounted nearly 5 million votes as part of an audit required by a new state law. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago