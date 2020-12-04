Global  
 

Judge Urged to Toss Suit Seeking to Undo Biden's Ariz. Win

Newsmax Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Lawyers for election officials urged a judge Friday to dismiss a Republican lawsuit that seeks to undo Democrat Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, arguing there was no evidence of fraud in how ballots were processed in metro Phoenix and that the number of votes President...
