With Georgia Rally, Trump Tests Role As Asset Or Liability For Senate GOP Control

NPR Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
President Trump heads to Georgia today, a state where he's claimed widespread election fraud. He's trying to convince voters to send Republicans to the U.S. Senate to keep control of the chamber.
