Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

In Georgia, Ossoff Attacks Perdue as Senator Skips Debate

Newsmax Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Democratic Senate challenger Jon Ossoff debated an empty podium Sunday, hammering Georgia Sen. David Perdue as a "coward" for skipping the pair's lone scheduled debate ahead of twin Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate

Ossoff faces empty lectern as rival skips debate 01:07

 The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate [Video]

'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate

During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:52Published
Georgia Runoff GOP Drama [Video]

Georgia Runoff GOP Drama

President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:25Published
Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate [Video]

Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate

Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:03Published