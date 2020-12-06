In Georgia, Ossoff Attacks Perdue as Senator Skips Debate
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () Democratic Senate challenger Jon Ossoff debated an empty podium Sunday, hammering Georgia Sen. David Perdue as a "coward" for skipping the pair's lone scheduled debate ahead of twin Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the Senate.
The Democratic challenger for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia debated against an empty lectern on Sunday as Senator David Perdue, the Republican incumbent, declined to participate in the debate against Democrat Jon Ossoff.
President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:25Published