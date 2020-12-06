In Georgia, Ossoff Attacks Perdue as Senator Skips Debate

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'May incriminate himself in debate': Jon Ossoff on Sen. Perdue's absence from debate



During the debate for the Senate seat in Georgia, Jon Ossoff said it's a "strange situation" without Sen. David Perdue. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:52 Published 1 hour ago Georgia Runoff GOP Drama



President Donald Trump is headed to Georgia to campaign in two key runoff Senate races, but some Republicans fear his voter fraud conspiracies and attacks on state officials may have backfired on the.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:25 Published 5 days ago Georgia sen., rival clash in heated debate



Georgia Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff attacked each other about their positions with regards to the coronavirus and other more personal issues during Wednesday.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:03 Published on October 29, 2020